St. Joseph kicks off 2nd annual Restaurant Week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Calling all foodies! The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is serving up it's second annual Restaurant Week.

Starting March 2nd through the 11th, local eateries are dishing up special menus for customers tired of eating the same ol' thing during the pandemic. Customers can either venture out of their culinary comfort zones by dining in or ordering to-go.

Rather than offering discount meals, this year, Restaurant Week is giving local restaurants a chance to get creative by fixing up some special menus. All participating restaurants have three price tiers to choose from: $10, $15 and $25.

“And a lot of them are in courses, so lunch might be $10, but it’s a four-course meal. The idea is that it’s a celebration, it’s something special and it’s a way for you to really get to know that restaurant,” said Natalie Redmond, VP of Membership for St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.

Fredrick Inn Steakhouse & Lounge is 1 of 31 participating restaurants for the second annual Restaurant Week. The local steakhouse is serving up a three-course meal for lunch for $15 with entrees that include Jalapeno Popper Chicken Breast, Potato Parmesan Tilapia or Cran-Pecan Chicken Salad on a croissant with a cup of soup. For Dinner, a four-course meal for $25.

All, of course, come with a dessert.

“If you come to Fredrick Inn every week, but you want to try something new, now’s your chance," said Amber McKnight, Owner of Fredrick Inn.

McKnight said the COVID-19 pandemic has put the local steakhouse through the ringer. Fewer customers are walking through their doors, so curbside has been a lifeline.

“We’ve learned to be very adaptable in the past year so we’re just kinda going for it,” said McKnight.

Loyal customers are also to thank. The Taylor's, Tom and Carol, go to Fredrick Inn the beginning of each month for a family dinner. Carol is a big fan of the short ribs.

“Our regulars have saved us and I really feel like that’s what kept us open,” said McKnight.

The chamber the first Restaurant Week was planned to give local eateries a boost during the slow time of year, but then COVID hit and now this second time around, Restaurant Week is a matter of keeping businesses open and celebrating how far we've come.

For a full list of participating restaurants and their offers, click here.