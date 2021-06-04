St. Joseph kicks off summer road work

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's Department of Public Works and Transportation got a head start on fixing up city streets this past March, but beginning this week, the city is doubling down on overlays and resurfacing.

Thursday, the city launched it's annual million dollar resurfacing project.

A little more than $6 million worth of taxpayers money from the CIP fund is going toward fixing up St. Joseph's streets. That money will buy drivers roughly 81 resurfaced lane miles this year.

It's an expensive project, as each lane mile costs about $45,000, but officials said it's going to take every dime to hit that target goal.

“People think $6 million goes a long way, but when you’ve got over 440 miles of asphalt streets in this town, you just kind of widdle away. Some of those require resurfacing more often than others. Residential streets, low volume streets you can resurface every 15-20 years,” said Brady McKinley, Assistant Director of Department of Public Works and Transportation for the City of St. Joseph.

High volume streets such as Frederick Avenue that see 9,000 cars back and forth each day, require more keep up from all the wear and tear. McKinley said Frederick gets resurfacd every five years, including this summer.

City staff said each street repair shouldn't take longer than a couple of days and homeowners living along the residential streets that planned to be resurfaced this summer will receive a notice on their door.

St. Joseph drivers can expect road work to keep trucking on until November, weather permitting.

To see a schedule of future street repairs, click here for the City of St. Joseph's Facebook page.