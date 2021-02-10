St. Joseph launches phone registration for COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Before Monday, the only way to request a COVID-19 vaccination appointment was online for Buchanan County- a huge problem for those eligible for the vaccine, but with limited internet access.

The City of St. Joseph answering the call to help by setting up a phone registration system at City Hall and staff said the phones are ringing off the hook.

“Just call after call after call,” said St. Joseph Communications & Public Relations Manager, Mary Robertson.

Once Mosaic Life Care and the city partnered to launch the community COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the old Gordman's at East Hills Mall, they knew eventually a phone registration system would have to be set up.

“We knew that this might be an issue that we would have to address and it was. Not everyone in the community has access to a computer or the internet," said Robertson, “Mosaic is doing so much of the work with the clinic, this was one area that the city could step up.”

Answering the hundreds of phone calls, nearly 250 Monday alone, are the city's police officers and firefighters.

“Those are my volunteers! The fire and police chief stepped up and said, ‘we’ll help where we can,’” said Robertson. The first responders manning those phones fill out the online registration form for those calling in.

As of now, the phone number to register for the vaccine waitlist is only for those within the state opened tiers who do not have internet access. Robertson said as more tiers open up and more people need the city's help registering, the phone system will expand.

“We will be here for the long haul. As the tiers open up and the general population becomes eligible, there is still going that population that doesn’t have any other means to register other than a telephone, so we will be here for them,” said Robertson.

The city said if someone or a family member has signed them up for the waitlist through Mosaic's online portal, do not call the phone registration because that person is already registered and it's, "clogging up the phone lines."

Phone registration is available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. To register by phone, call (816) 271- 4613.