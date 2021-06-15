St. Joseph law enforcement impacted by staff shortages

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) All over the country, employers are struggling to find workers.

But here in St. Joseph, it is impacting one of the most crucial jobs.

"We have seen a tremendous amount of people leaving the service," said Buchanan County Sheriff, Bill Puett.

"You have a couple set backs and questions, 'man do I really want to do this,' generally stay around though and kept my mind on it," said Buchanan County Deputy Sheriff, Melissa Silvestry.

The Buchanan County Sheriff Department has around 23 open positions.

And the hunt for new recruits is proving to be difficult.

"Working days off, they're working overtime, to make sure that we fulfill all our duties, even I have started working patrol shifts to assist the patrol division since they are short," said Puett.

With better pay elsewhere and the attitudes toward police across the country, it has made it difficult for departments nationwide to find new recruits.

"Because of low pay, the defunding the police, the negative attitudes toward the police. I think that it's really important to understand and everyone to appreciate that we don't have that here in our community and we are very appreciative of that," said Puett.

"I know in our town we don't really see too much harsh and negative comments or anything like thrown at us, we are all just trying to back each other and do as much as we can," said Silvestry

Deputy Sheriff Melissa Silvestry has been a deputy for almost a year, and it's the little things she has experienced on the job that keeps her answering calls for help.

"I think probably she was a 4 or 5 year old little girl, she'd came up and showed me a sticker that the sheriff had gave her some other time. And she was so happy to show me that, stuff like that makes it ok, makes it worth it," said Silvestry.