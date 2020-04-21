St. Joseph leaders plan to extend stay-at-home order to May 3rd

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City of St. Joseph leaders plan on extending its current stay-at-home order for residents, but just slightly.

The current order is set to expire on Friday, but during a meeting Monday afternoon, there seemed to be an agreement among council members to extend that order until the end of May 3rd.

That decision would match the statewide extension made by Governor Mike Parson last week.

As the coronavirus seems to be pinning medical advice against the desire to restart the economy, some said stay-at-home extensions are essential while others said it's been long enough.

St. Joseph city leaders were arguing both sides walking into Monday's council meeting.

On Friday leading up to Monday's meeting, Mayor Bill McMurray said "we can still see the raw numbers keep going up. So, until we get on the backside of the curve, I'm reluctant to say let's loosen up very much at all."

During the morning of the meeting, city council member Marty Novak said "my contention is that we need to go no further than May 3rd. We can evaluate the situation at that time and see where we're at and see what we need to do. But to jump practically an entirely month ahead, that's way too much."

Councilmen Novak and Gary Roach said they're siding with business owners on when St. Joseph's stay-at-home order should halt.

"Everyday that they can't do business, it's literally killing them and we need to start focusing on restarting the economy,"said Novak.

Council member Gary Roach said he'd reopen the economy tomorrow if he had a say, but last Friday, Mayor McMurray said as much as he wants St. Joseph to be open for business, he has to consider the health of St. Joseph residents.

"I want to get them open as soon as we can safely do it, even a little incremental opening. As soon as the numbers support it and the medical opinion supports it, I want to do an incremental opening of these businesses that are not open,"said Bill McMurray, St. Joseph Mayor.

The debate going on in St. Joseph is one going on all across the world and city leaders said they don't want to make any hasty decisions.

"Nobody wants to jump the gun, nobody saying 'hey, drop it right now.' We're saying 'hey, let's be judicious about this and make sure we do it right,"said Novak.

Across the country, several protests have popped up as people debate when state and local economies should reopen.