St. Joseph libraries moonlight as cooling centers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Public Libraries are moonlighting as cooling centers as outside temperatures climb.

One visitor ditched her outside study session for a cooler environment

"Heat and humidity kind of reduce the options that you have for sitting outside and studying," Karie Brunette, visiting the library said.

Brunette was one of the many people taking advantage of the library as a cooling center.

"We're beating the heat here because its cooler than other outdoor activities during the day." Lynn Jaekely, visiting the library said.

Staying inside is advice local doctors want people to know as the temperatures rise

"Try to stay out of the heat when its the hottest during the day." Dr. Sarah Knorr, Northwest Health Services said.

Knorr said in extreme heat conditions its easy for people to find themselves ill-prepared.

"People may not plan ahead," Knorr said. "They may just go out and do their activity for the day and not have enough water with them."

At the library, people said they do their best to stay ready as the heat worsens.

"I'm kinda staying aware of that as a mom and making sure the kids don't get overheated outside." Jaekely said.

As the heatwave continues, many said they'll be repeat visitors over the next few days.