St. Joseph loses a voice and face of local news in Bob Heater

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The staff at KQTV share in the grief of losing long-time News-Press Now television anchor Bob Heater, who died suddenly on Saturday.

As a colleague at a competing station, he displayed the skill and talents that all journalists should aspire to.

The newsroom at the News-Press Now office will be a little quieter and a lot less joyfull after the loss of Heater, a true leader in the building.

"He's a pillar of journalism in this newsroom and his loss will be missed," said Jerry Howard, News-Press Now news director.

For the past 12 years, Heater has been the face of news at News-Press Now as the lead anchor since the company entered the local TV market in 2007.

"Bob is a true newsman," Howard said. "He had good connections who respected him as a journalist. He could get information and present it in ways that mattered to the community."

The born and bred St. Joseph newsman was a proud champion of the city. The day before he died, he was being a cheerleader for St. Joseph as part of the Red Rally on Friday celebrating the start of the 10th year of Kansas City Chiefs training camp in the city.

"He was so excited sitting out in the parking lot for about three hours just waiting for it all to go down," said News-Press Now sports director Brandon Zenner. "Seeing him out there for an hour and a half. We had no idea it would be the last assignment he did for us ever."

Zenner said he feels lucky to have had the opportunity to have Heater as a mentor.

"Seeing his face every single day, the wisdom he brought to so many of us young reporters," Zenner said. " He was the utmost professional, nothing bad to ever say about Bob."

While most have recognized Heater's face for his years on TV, they've recognized his voice for much longer. Before going into television, Heater spent more than 2 years in local radio, where he developed that personable touch he was known for.

"Whether you saw him at Pizza Ranch or saw him on the news you understood what he was saying," said Gregg Lynn, K-Jo 105.5 Radio program director. Lynn said it was Heater who hired him on at the station 22 years ago.

"He made you feel like you were important enough to talk to," Lynn said.

Heater leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Jackie, two sons and four grandchildren.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Meierhoffers Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Grace Evangelical Church.