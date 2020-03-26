St. Joseph magician remembers his colleague lost to Covid-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Dennis Wilson of Kansas City will be remembered as one of the first in Missouri to die from the coronavirus.

However, he was much more than that. He was a husband, a former school administrator and followed his dream of being a performing magician.

St. Joseph's David Sandy, an accomplished magician himself, said his friend was fun to watch on stage.

"He was a pretty well-rounded performer," Sandy said. "He could perform for just a couple people in the close-up style of magic or perform for a couple hundred people on a stage. He was well-versed."

Sandy is president of the Kansas City chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians Ring 129, a club of around 100 Kansas City area magicians, of which Wilson was a member. Sandy said he had talked to Wilson as recently as two weeks ago.

"He texted me on March 12 and said I'm not going to be able to make it to the board meeting because I've got the flu," Sandy said. "He subsequently went to urgent care and they told him to go home and rest. They thought it was just influenza. Just nine days later he succombed to this horrible virus."

Wilson was in his 70s and died just five days after receiving the results of his positive Covid-19 test. However, Sandy said Wilson's body was not that of a Senior.

"He was a picture of health. The guy was in better shape than I am," Sandy said.

What is concerning to Sandy is that two other magicians in his club have also tested positve for Covid-19. They are a husband and wife who live in the Kansas City area.

Sandy has kept his club members updated on coronavirus news and is urging them all to practice social distancing and good hygiene.

"I've got to the point where I open doors with the sleeve of my jacket and push them open and don't touch any part of my face until I use antibacterial soap," Sandy said.

Sandy said he will miss his friend, knowing that Wilson had many more magic shows left in him. More than that, he's sad for Wilson's fans who will miss him as well.