Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph man charged for sexually assaulting girl over five years

A 54-year-old man is charged for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 several times over the last five years

Posted: Jan 17, 2020 12:55 PM
Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:56 PM
Posted By: Allyson Cook

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 54-year-old man is charged for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 several times over the last five years.

According to court documents, Paul Shelton, of St. Joseph, is charged with first-degree satutory rape.

Court documents state the first incident happened in Shelton's shed behind his residence on September 8, 2016. The last reported incident was May 11, 2019.

Shelton has previous convictions for armed criminal action, first-degree assault, non-support and tampering with a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $20,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 20°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 20°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 21°
**Winter Weather Advisory in effect from late Thursday night through Friday afternoon A storm system heading our way for Thursday night and Friday morning will bring us a mixture of snow, freezing rain, and rain across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories