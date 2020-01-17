St. Joseph man charged for sexually assaulting girl over five years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 54-year-old man is charged for sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 14 several times over the last five years.

According to court documents, Paul Shelton, of St. Joseph, is charged with first-degree satutory rape.

Court documents state the first incident happened in Shelton's shed behind his residence on September 8, 2016. The last reported incident was May 11, 2019.

Shelton has previous convictions for armed criminal action, first-degree assault, non-support and tampering with a motor vehicle.

His bond was set at $20,000.