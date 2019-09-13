St. Joseph man charged in federal court for illegally possessing 15 firearms

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Missouri has charged a St. Joseph man with illegally possessing 15 firearms.

According to a release by the Office of the U.S. Attorney Western District of Missouri, 39-year-old Bryan R. Harshman was charged on Thursday with being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, law enforcement officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Department, and the St. Joseph Police Department executed a search warrant at Harshman's residence on Wednesday.

During the search, law enforcement officers discovered 13 firearms inside the residence.

The affidavit says that in a second-floor office located near the firearms, officers observed items used in the packaging and distribution of methamphetamine, including digital scales and baggies. Two of the bowls used to weigh substances on the digital scale field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

During the search of Harshman's residence, additional officers located Harshman at a local Waffle House and he was taken into custody. A vehicle rented by Harshman was in the parking lot of the Waffle House and officers searched the Chevrolet SUV. During the search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded Glock .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded Smith and Wesson .38 Special revolver, and a solvent trap that had been drilled and was open at both ends, apparently modified to be used as a suppressor.

Harshman has a prior felony conviction for distributing a controlled substance. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition.

Harshman remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

This charge is simply an accusation and evidence supporting the charge will be presented to a federal trial jury, who will determine guilty or innocence.

The case is being prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Smith.