St. Joseph man charged with murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 23-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with murder and accused of attempting to clean up the scene.

The Buchanan county prosecutor has charged Tucker James Autenrieth with murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Santos Jackson on Monday.

Police found Jackson shot inside a home on North 9th street Wednesday, the same address listed as Autenrieth’s in court records.

Police also found evidence someone had attempted to clean up after the alleged murder.

The 23-year-old was arrested after a witness told investigators Autenrieth was the shooter.

If convicted he faces 10 to 30 years behind bars.

His first court day is monday.