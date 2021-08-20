Clear
St. Joseph man charged with murder

The Buchanan county prosecutor has charged Tucker James Autenrieth with murder in connection to the death of 37-year-old Santos Jackson on Monday.

Posted: Aug 20, 2021 2:41 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 23-year-old St. Joseph man has been charged with murder and accused of attempting to clean up the scene.

Police found Jackson shot inside a home on North 9th street Wednesday, the same address listed as Autenrieth’s in court records.

Police also found evidence someone had attempted to clean up after the alleged murder.

The 23-year-old was arrested after a witness told investigators Autenrieth was the shooter.

If convicted he faces 10 to 30 years behind bars.

His first court day is monday.

Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures back in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the triple digits this afternoon. Most of today will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated shower or storm will be possible today, but most of our rain chances look to hold off till this evening. A cold front will start to approach our area close to sunset, that will likely spark a line of showers and thunderstorms into the overnight hours. A few could be strong to severe. Conditions look to be calmer for the weekend with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again next week with highs back in the 90s. Triple digit heat indices will be likely as well. Rain chances will increase again by the middle of next week.
