St. Joseph man charged with murder in connection to 10-year-old's death

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is wanted by Andrew County deputies for murder charges in connection to the death of a child.

Donald Tipton faces 13 charges including first and second degree murder.

According to court records, Tipton is also charged with endangering the welfare of a child, domestic assault, and abuse and neglect of a child resulting in death.

A felony complaint accuses Tipton of causing the death of the child by striking and strangling the victim on Nov. 30, 2020.

Anyone with information about Tipton's whereabouts is asked to call the Andrew County Sheriff's Office at (816) 324-4114.