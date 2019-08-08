Clear

St. Joseph man charged with possession of child pornography

Michael Martinez, 32, has been charged in Buchanan County for Possession of Child Pornography, First Offense, for allegedly possessing several thousand images of different young children on his computer that were sexual in nature.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by KQ2, officers from the St. Joseph Police Department believe Martinez committed the crime on July 5. Investigators downloaded several known images of a child pornography series which appeared to be under the age of fourteen, posing with very little clothing.

Through the service of legal papers, the location of where the images were downloaded from was found to be on the 2600 block of Walnut Street in St. Joseph. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the residence on August 2 and after examination of the electronic devices found, it revealed several images and videos of young children in a sexual manner. The devices were found to belong to Martinez.

Martinez is expected to be in a Buchanan County courtroom Thursday afternoon.

