St. Joseph man charged with possession of child pornography

Daryl W. Gill, 56, faces one count of possession of child pornography in Buchanan County court.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 2:10 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Investigators with the St. Joseph Police Department determined a file downloaded from Gill's home was child pornography, according to a court document.

The court document said when detectives searched Gill's home they discovered a tablet with two videos of apparent child pornography and at least 175 videos of apparent child pornography on a computer. Investigators allege the downloaded videos were associated with a user account for Gill.

A judge set Gill's bond at $20,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with children.

On Tuesday we will see more sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The sunshine will help us warm up into the lower 40s and the winds will become light a variable. We will stay on the warm side for the first part of the work week before we see another blast of cold air as we head into the weekend.
