St. Joseph man charged with possession of child pornography

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been charged with possessing child pornography.

Daryl W. Gill, 56, faces one count of possession of child pornography in Buchanan County court.

Investigators with the St. Joseph Police Department determined a file downloaded from Gill's home was child pornography, according to a court document.

The court document said when detectives searched Gill's home they discovered a tablet with two videos of apparent child pornography and at least 175 videos of apparent child pornography on a computer. Investigators allege the downloaded videos were associated with a user account for Gill.

A judge set Gill's bond at $20,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with children.