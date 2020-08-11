St. Joseph man charged in federal court with producing child pornography

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was charged in federal court Tuesday with producing, distributing, and possessing child pornography.

Tyler Bradley Wirth, 31, was charged in a four-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., with two counts of producing child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography over the internet, and one count of possessing child pornography. Wirth remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing on Friday, Aug. 14.

According to federal charging documents, undercover FBI employees based in New York and Kansas City were conducting a sting investigation into a group of online users who expressed a sexual interest in minors. Wirth allegedly sent each of the FBI online covert employees the same image of child pornography depicting a prepubescent girl identified in court documents as “Minor Victim 1 (MV1).”

Wirth sent the FBI employee in Kansas City several videos of child pornography, an affidavit, filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, says.

Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Wirth’s residence on Monday, Aug. 10. Wirth told officers he possessed about 1,000 images of child sexual abuse, including images of MV1 and a second victim, identified in court documents as “Minor Victim 2.” He allegedly produced pornographic images of both child victims and distributed those images to other users via social media in order to receive additional images of child pornography from those users.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kenneth Borgnino.