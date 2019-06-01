St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash Friday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in St. Joseph.

According to the the St. Joseph Police Department, De Swinney was driving a motorcycle shortly before 10:00 p.m. when he lost control on the northbound entrance ramp to I-229 from the Stockyards Expressway.

Swinney was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-229 in downtown St. Joseph for several hours Friday night and reopened shortly before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Police say next-of-kin has been notified.