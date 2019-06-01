Clear

St. Joseph man dies in motorcycle crash Friday night

A St. Joseph man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in St. Joseph.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 10:12 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday evening in St. Joseph.

According to the the St. Joseph Police Department, De Swinney was driving a motorcycle shortly before 10:00 p.m. when he lost control on the northbound entrance ramp to I-229 from the Stockyards Expressway.

Swinney was taken to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-229 in downtown St. Joseph for several hours Friday night and reopened shortly before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Police say next-of-kin has been notified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Starting the weekend with some sunshine and mild temperatures and as we go throughout the day on Saturday, we will be watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Overall, thunderstorm chances are very low but any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events