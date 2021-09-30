St. Joseph man faces eviction for not paying $2,800 electric bill

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A St. Joseph man is facing a $2,800 electric bill and the real possibility of having his home condemned.

Matthew Hayward had his power shut off due to overdue charges from some past tenants at some rental properties he and his spouse owned several years ago. Hayward said the balance just appeared on his account recently and when he couldn't come up with the money to pay it off, the lights were turned off in his home.

"I was dumbfounded. I was really surprised, I was really shocked," Hayward said. "I don't know who in their right mind has $2,800 in Covid times now that can, 'just, here you go.'"

But the big electricity bill is just part of the problem now for Hayward. The city has sent him a letter saying if power isn't restored within the week, their home will be tagged.

"They're going to temporarily condemn my house for no utilities on," Hayward said. "I have gas, sewer, water, internet and trash. I've got all utilities, just not lights right now. If I need the power there's a generator."

City staff say no electricity in a home is a safety issue.

"Not only the nuisance to the surrounding property owners of that generator running non stop, but also it's providing a secondary sounce of electricity to power items that were not meant to be 100 percent at the time running as a particular sounce such as a water heater," said Clint Thompson, the city's planning and community development director.

Hayward and his spouse are proud about always having been self-sufficient, taking care of their property and never accepting any public assistance. However, now they're getting desperate.

"We've tried doing some loans but it did not happen, we got denied," Hayward said. "Now we're just trying every which way. We even tried pawn shops. We were offered $100. We have no idea right now."

So now, Hayward is literally in the dark on how he's going to get out of this mess.

"Never in my life I never thought I'd be in this. Now I have no idea what's going to happen," he said.

Thompson said that in September city staff issued seven notices to homes without electricity. He added that six of them did not comply and the structures were yellow tagged as being unsafe.

Citations can be issued for entering a tagged building.