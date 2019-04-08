Clear

St. Joseph man gets 4 years probation in sodomy case

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 7:25 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph man is getting probation after pleading guilty to statutory sodomy.

Buchanan County Circuit Court Judge David Bolander sentenced 48-year-old Jay Summers Monday to five years in the Department of Corrections. Bolander suspended the sentence and gave Summers four years of probation.

Summers was accused of having sexual contact with a minor under the age of 17.

Summers pleaded guilty to the charges in January and was released on bond.

