St. Joseph man in hospital following structure fire

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of East Kansas Avenue Sunday night.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 10:51 PM
Updated: Jun 2, 2019 10:53 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 600 block of East Kansas Avenue Sunday night. The fire was first reported around 9:50p.m.

Fire officials said one man lived in the home and was rescued from the house by neighbors. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The home sustained smoke and water damage, but officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.


