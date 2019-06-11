St. Joseph man indicted for meth trafficking in Taney County, Missouri

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) A man from St. Joseph has been indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday for meth trafficking after leading law enforcement in a pursuit in Taney County.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney Western Western District of Missouri, 45-year-old Andrew Trammel was indicted for possessing approximately six pounds of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Court documents show that a Christian County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop Trammell while driving on Hwy. 65 near Hwy. EE on June 6. The vehicle failed to stop and the deputy pursued the vehicle southbound on Hwy. 65 into Taney County. Trammell crashed the vehicle upon entering Branson and was apprehended by Branson police officers after a brief foot chase.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a box inside that contained approximately six pounds of methamphetamine and a large quantity of cash.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Byron H. Black. It was investigated by the Christian County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Taney County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Department; the Branson, Missouri, Police Department; and the Drug Enforcement Administration.