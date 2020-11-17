Clear
St. Joseph man injured after homemade device explodes

Police say the man suffered serious injuries to his hands.

Posted: Nov 17, 2020 9:13 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- A 24-year-old St. Joseph man is in the hospital with serious injuries to his hands after police say a homemade device blew up while he was holding it.

They say they responded to a call to a home on the 100 block of E. Tucker St. around 7 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man injured. They say he had what they called some kind of homemade noisemaker that he was working on and trying to alter. The device then unexpectely exploded.

The victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries.


