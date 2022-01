(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital following a car crash Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Travis Melton, 41, was driving westbound on MO 6, six miles east of St. Joseph, when the vehicle traveled off the road, began to skid, and overturned.

Melton was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The highway patrol reports that he was wearing a seat belt.