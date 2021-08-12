Clear
St. Joseph man killed in Atchison County, KS accident

An Atchison County accident, involving a runaway pickup truck, left a St. Joseph, Missouri man dead Thursday.

Posted: Aug 12, 2021 8:08 PM
Posted By: KAIR

According to a report from the Kansas Highway Patrol, 61-year-old David Richardson ran after the driverless Chevy Silverado, with trailer attached, as it went "out of control, westbound, on a private driveway at 3789 US 73 Highway."

As Richardson pursued the out of control truck, on foot, the KHP report says he was hit by the vehicle as it jackknifed.

Richardson suffered fatal injuries and was transported to Rupp's Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

The fatal accident happened shortly before 2:00 Thursday afternoon

