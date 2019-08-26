Clear

St. Joseph man killed, two others seriously injured in ATV crash Sunday night

One man is dead and two others seriously injured after an ATV crash in Gentry County Sunday night.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) One man is dead and two others seriously injured after an ATV crash in Gentry County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on route B about four miles north of Stanberry around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the ATV, with three people inside, was driving south on route B when it drove off the east side of the roadway and continued south. The ATV then steered back towards the roadway and struck a culvert. The ATV then went airborne and returned to the road and overturned multiple times and ejecting the occupants.

The crash killed 41-year-old Adrian Warner. He was found underneath the ATV when authorities arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also injured in the crash were 23-year-old Michael Shanks, the driver, and 25-year-old Zachary Chesser. Both were transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Gentry County Sheriff's Department, Stanberry Fire Department, and Grand River Ambulance.

Next of kin has been notified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
We are waking up this morning to cloudy skies and some patchy fog developing so allow a few extra minutes to head out the door to work and school. Looking ahead to Monday afternoon/evening when a cold front is expected to move through and bring the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events