St. Joseph man killed, two others seriously injured in ATV crash Sunday night

(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) One man is dead and two others seriously injured after an ATV crash in Gentry County Sunday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on route B about four miles north of Stanberry around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers say the ATV, with three people inside, was driving south on route B when it drove off the east side of the roadway and continued south. The ATV then steered back towards the roadway and struck a culvert. The ATV then went airborne and returned to the road and overturned multiple times and ejecting the occupants.

The crash killed 41-year-old Adrian Warner. He was found underneath the ATV when authorities arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also injured in the crash were 23-year-old Michael Shanks, the driver, and 25-year-old Zachary Chesser. Both were transported to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Gentry County Sheriff's Department, Stanberry Fire Department, and Grand River Ambulance.

Next of kin has been notified.