(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation.
Court records show 60-year-old Gregory Palmer made the plea Monday in a Buchanan County courtroom.
Court documents show Palmer was accused of molesting a girl under the age of 17 between October 1, 2018 and October 15, 2018.
Palmer is scheduled to be sentenced in January.
Related Content
- St. Joseph man pleads guilty to molesting child
- Former St. Joseph Resident Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
- Member of violent St. Joseph gang pleads guilty to racketeering
- Former St. Joseph teacher sentenced to 7 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex crime
- St. Joseph man charged with possession of child pornography
- St. Joseph man sentenced to 7 years for child porn
- Man found guilty of murder in 2018 St. Joseph shooting
- Maryville man arrested on child molestation, pornography charges
- Guilford man charged with second-degree child molestation
- Nodaway Co. man sentenced to 25 years for child molestation
Scroll for more content...