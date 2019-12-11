Clear

St. Joseph man pleads guilty to molesting child

Gregory Palmer is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Posted: Dec 11, 2019 2:23 PM
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has pleaded guilty to one count of child molestation.

Court records show 60-year-old Gregory Palmer made the plea Monday in a Buchanan County courtroom.

Court documents show Palmer was accused of molesting a girl under the age of 17 between October 1, 2018 and October 15, 2018.

Palmer is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

