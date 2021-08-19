Clear
BREAKING NEWS A 57-year-old Atchison resident was arrested following a seven-hour standoff. Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph man pleads guilty to murder stemming from 2020 stabbing

A St. Joseph man pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a man in April 2020.

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 1:30 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2021 1:31 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a man in April 2020.

Nicholas Piper, 33, was charged with second-degree murder. His case was set to go to trial in October but he pleaded guilty at the Buchanan County Courthouse Thursday.

His charge stems from an incident on April 26 of last year, when he was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 45-year-old unnamed victim, who was found with stab wounds on south 14th Street. According to court documents, Piper entered the victim's apartment armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to court records, Piper was facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and burglary in the first degree.

Piper is set to be sentenced on Oct. 14 in Buchanan County. He faces 10 to 30 years behind bars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Today will be almost identical to yesterday with highs back in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Rain chances stay very minimal again today, but there is a slight chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm, mainly south of I-70. Friday will be another warm day. A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow morning, but the activity will be very scattered and many areas will stay dry. A majority of the day Friday will be dry, but a chance for showers and storms will move into the area mainly after 8 PM as a cold front sweeps through our area. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will dry out quickly Saturday morning with dry and sunny conditions continuing through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories