St. Joseph man pleads guilty to murder stemming from 2020 stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a man in April 2020.

Nicholas Piper, 33, was charged with second-degree murder. His case was set to go to trial in October but he pleaded guilty at the Buchanan County Courthouse Thursday.

His charge stems from an incident on April 26 of last year, when he was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 45-year-old unnamed victim, who was found with stab wounds on south 14th Street. According to court documents, Piper entered the victim's apartment armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

According to court records, Piper was facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and burglary in the first degree.

Piper is set to be sentenced on Oct. 14 in Buchanan County. He faces 10 to 30 years behind bars.