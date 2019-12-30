St. Joseph man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Michael Martinez, 32, pleaded guilty to Possession of Child Pornography, First Offense, in Buchanan County court on Monday.

Martinez was charged for possessing several thousand images of different young children on his computer that were sexual in nature.

According to court documents, the images found appeared to be minors under the age of fourteen, posing with very little clothing.

