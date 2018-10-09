(KNZA)— A St. Joseph, Missouri man convicted in Doniphan County in the strangulation death of another St. Joseph man in May of last year has been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison.
41-year-old Christopher Colhour was sentenced last week in Doniphan County District Court on a charge of second-degree murder.
He pleaded no contest to the amended charge last month. In exchange for the plea, charges of aggravated kidnapping and felony theft were dismissed.
Colhour had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Daniel Purvis.
Colhour admitted strangling Purvis on May 21 of last year, dumping his body in the Missouri River, and then taking his vehicle.
Authorities say the following day he drove Purvis’ vehicle to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Department, in Troy, and turned himself in.
Purvis’ body was recovered from the Missouri River, south of St. Joseph, on May 27 of last year after a week long search.
Related Content
- St. Joseph man sentenced in Doniphan County murder case
- Burn Ban Issued for Doniphan County, Kansas
- 2 Injured in Crash on Highway 36 in Doniphan County
- St. Joseph Man Sentenced for 2016 Bank Robbery
- St. Joseph Christmas Decorations
- St. Joseph Mayoral Debate
- Two St. Joseph Men Sentenced for Child Sex Crimes
- St. Joseph Woman Sentenced for $1.5 Million Tax Fraud Scheme
- St. Joseph man charged with statutory sodomy
- Descendant of Joseph Robidoux Visits St. Joseph