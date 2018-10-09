Clear
St. Joseph man sentenced in Doniphan County murder case

A St. Joseph, Missouri man convicted in Doniphan County in the strangulation death of another St. Joseph man in May of last year has been sentenced to more than 35 years in prison.

41-year-old Christopher Colhour was sentenced last week in Doniphan County District Court on a charge of second-degree murder.

He pleaded no contest to the amended charge last month. In exchange for the plea, charges of aggravated kidnapping and felony theft were dismissed.

Colhour had originally been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 64-year-old Daniel Purvis.

Colhour admitted strangling Purvis on May 21 of last year, dumping his body in the Missouri River, and then taking his vehicle.

Authorities say the following day he drove Purvis’ vehicle to the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Department, in Troy, and turned himself in.

Purvis’ body was recovered from the Missouri River, south of St. Joseph, on May 27 of last year after a week long search.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm for the KQTV viewing area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop over the afternoon hours and some of them could become severe. Stay with KQTV for further weather updates.
