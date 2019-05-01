Clear
St. Joseph man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2017 gas station robbery

A St. Joseph man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison stemming from a 2017 gas station robbery.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 1:04 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after his probation is revoked for a 2017 gas station robbery.

Buchanan County Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced 19-year-old Kayron Lorenzo Keith for his role in an armed robbery at the Quik-Stop gas station at 2607 Frederick Street on June 19, 2017.

Keith was orginally convicted of first-degree robbery and place on probation by Judge Kellogg. Keith was also ordered to serve 120 days shock time and receive drug treatment.

In March, the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to revoke Keith's probation alleging he violated his probation by failing to report, changing his address without permission, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.

