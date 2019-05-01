St. Joseph man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2017 gas station robbery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A St. Joseph man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison after his probation is revoked for a 2017 gas station robbery.
Buchanan County Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced 19-year-old Kayron Lorenzo Keith for his role in an armed robbery at the Quik-Stop gas station at 2607 Frederick Street on June 19, 2017.
Keith was orginally convicted of first-degree robbery and place on probation by Judge Kellogg. Keith was also ordered to serve 120 days shock time and receive drug treatment.
In March, the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to revoke Keith's probation alleging he violated his probation by failing to report, changing his address without permission, receiving stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Related Content
- Suspect charged in 2017 gas station armed robbery
- St. Joseph Man Sentenced for 2016 Bank Robbery
- New E30 fuel offered at St. Joseph gas station
- St. Joseph man sentenced to 10 years for illegal firearm
- SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station
- St. Joseph Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Federal Prison for Child Pornography
- St. Joseph Animal Shelter opens mobile station
- St. Joseph home health care aide sentenced to 5 years in prison for $207,000 fraud scheme
- Police Investigate Robbery at North Belt Gas Station
- Man Wearing Bear Mask Robs Gas Station