St. Joseph man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2020 murder

A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of a man in April 2020.

Posted: Oct 18, 2021 9:32 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of a man in April 2020.

Nicholas Piper was charged with second-degree murder. His case was set to go to trial in October, but he pleaded guilty in August 2021.

Piper was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 45-year-old victim who was found with stab wounds on April 26, 2020. According to court documents, Piper entered the victim's apartment on the 900 block of South 14th Street armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Temperatures today were above average with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be on the breezy side as well with gusts up to 25 mph. Warm and sunny conditions will remain on Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will move through on Wednesday giving us the chance for a few light showers Wednesday morning. Dry and seasonal conditions look to continue for the rest of the work week with highs in the low to mid 60s. Rain chances look to increase by the end of the weekend.
