St. Joseph man sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2020 murder

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the stabbing death of a man in April 2020.

Nicholas Piper was charged with second-degree murder. His case was set to go to trial in October, but he pleaded guilty in August 2021.

Piper was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a 45-year-old victim who was found with stab wounds on April 26, 2020. According to court documents, Piper entered the victim's apartment on the 900 block of South 14th Street armed with two knives and stabbed the victim in the chest multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.