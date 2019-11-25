Clear

St. Joseph man sentenced to 7 years for child porn

Terence Hoyt was sentenced to the prison term Friday in Buchanan County court by Judge Daniel Kellogg. The judge also sentenced Hoyt to serve 120 days in a shock incarceration facility in the Department of Corrections.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 12:10 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography but could be released after serving in a shock incarceration program.

Terence Hoyt was sentenced to the prison term Friday in Buchanan County court by Judge Daniel Kellogg. The judge also sentenced Hoyt to serve 120 days in a shock incarceration facility in the Department of Corrections.

According to Buchanan County prosecutors, the judge will receive a report following the 120-day program and then rule whether Hoyt will be released on probation or serve the 7-year sentence.

Hoyt pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October. According to a probable cause statement, Hoyt admitted to downloading child pornography after an IP address was traced back to his home on South 17th Street in May.

