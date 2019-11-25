St. Joseph man sentenced to 7 years for child porn

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography but could be released after serving in a shock incarceration program.
Terence Hoyt was sentenced to the prison term Friday in Buchanan County court by Judge Daniel Kellogg. The judge also sentenced Hoyt to serve 120 days in a shock incarceration facility in the Department of Corrections.
According to Buchanan County prosecutors, the judge will receive a report following the 120-day program and then rule whether Hoyt will be released on probation or serve the 7-year sentence.
Hoyt pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in October. According to a probable cause statement, Hoyt admitted to downloading child pornography after an IP address was traced back to his home on South 17th Street in May.
