St. Joseph man seriously injured in ATV crash Friday night

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Nicholaus Pilcher, 26, of St. Joseph was seriously inured after a crash involving an ATV Friday night three miles south of St. Joseph on county road 207.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Pilcher was driving a 2001 Honda Rancher ATV westbound on county road 207 just after 9:00 p.m. when he saw a closed gate blocking the road. Pilcher then applied the brakes and the ATV began to skid. The front of the ATV crashed into the gate and Pilcher's head the struck the gate.

Pilcher was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries by Buchanan County EMS.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.