St. Joseph man seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck on I-29 in Platte County

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities report a St. Joseph man was in a serious motorcycle wreck on I-29 in Platte County Saturday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 46-year-old Eric Bernardino was seriously injured when his motorcycle traveled off the road into the median cables on I-29. Bernardino was thrown from the bike.

According to a crash report from Troop A, Bernardino was transported to Mosaic with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.