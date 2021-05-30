Clear
St. Joseph man seriously injured in a motorcycle wreck on I-29 in Platte County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 46-year-old Eric Bernardino was seriously injured when his motorcycle traveled off the road into the median cables on I-29.

Posted: May 30, 2021 10:15 AM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) Authorities report a St. Joseph man was in a serious motorcycle wreck on I-29 in Platte County Saturday evening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 46-year-old Eric Bernardino was seriously injured when his motorcycle traveled off the road into the median cables on I-29. Bernardino was thrown from the bike.

According to a crash report from Troop A, Bernardino was transported to Mosaic with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

A cold front moved through the area a few days ago, giving us rather cool temperatures for this time of year. We will see highs staying in the 60s for the rest of the holiday weekend. Rain chances increase as we head into tomorrow afternoon and evening, lasting through Monday until Tuesday. Temperatures look to stay below average into the beginning of next week with highs in the 60s and 70s for the next few days.
