Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a motorcycle crash.

Posted: Jan 11, 2022 11:05 PM

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a motorcycle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David Kretzer, 63, of St. Joseph was driving a motorcycle southbound on Bluff Road, five miles south of St. Joseph, when he crossed the center line, traveled off the east side of the road, and hit a vehicle on the shoulder of the road head-on. 

Kretzer was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The patrol reports that he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the other vehicle, Catherine Jacobs, 43, of Savannah was taken to Mosaic with minor injuries.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 34°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmer temperatures are on the way for today with temperatures climbing into the 50s. Today we had mostly sunny skies with a breezy wind out of the south. Wind gusts reached up to 30 mph this afternoon. Mild and sunny weather is set to continue throughout most of the work week with highis in the 40s and 50s. Clouds will start to move back into the area on Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Cooler temperatures will arrive for the weekend with highs back down in the 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories