St. Joseph man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A St. Joseph man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night following a motorcycle crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, David Kretzer, 63, of St. Joseph was driving a motorcycle southbound on Bluff Road, five miles south of St. Joseph, when he crossed the center line, traveled off the east side of the road, and hit a vehicle on the shoulder of the road head-on.

Kretzer was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The patrol reports that he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the other vehicle, Catherine Jacobs, 43, of Savannah was taken to Mosaic with minor injuries.