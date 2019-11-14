St. Joseph man who shot a woman over drugs sentenced to prison

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A man who shot a woman at a St. Joseph home in January over drugs has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

According to a press release from the Buchanan County Prosecutor's Office, James Mueller has been sentenced to a total of 14 years in the department of corrections for shooting a woman who owed him $800 for drugs.

Last month Mueller pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and drug possession.

The shooting happened on January 2 at a home on the 1100 block of S. 18th Street in St. Joseph.

According to the prosecutor's office, Mueller and his co-defendant Damien Woolery lived at 1101 S. 18th Street when they were visited by the victim in the early morning hours on January 2. The victim was shot and taken to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries.

According to KQ2's previous reporting, court documents alleged that Mueller shot the victim in the back following a physical disturbance and after she was shot, Woolery allegedly hit the victim in the head several times with the gun.

The prosecutor's office says that at the hospital, the victim told officers that she went to the home because she owed Mueller $800 for drugs and also wanted to confront him for selling drugs to a confidential informant.

When officers responded to the shooting location, they found a gun, ammunition and drugs. Mueller was no longer at the scene of the shooting when officers arrived.

After several days, Mueller and his co-defendant were found. Mueller had drugs and more than $1,500 cash on him at the time. Guns were also found in the area he was located and in the vehicle he had been driving.

On Tuesday, Judge Daniel Kellogg sentenced Mueller to two consecutive seven-year sentences for being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon and four years for the charge of possessing methamphetamine.

Woolery was previously sentenced to eight years for his involvement in the case.