St. Joseph man wins $100,000 from scratcher game

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is the first winner of the top prize from the Missouri Lottery's PAC-MAN® Scratchers game.

The Missouri Lottery says that Donald Tolin claimed the first $100,000 prize less than two weeks after the ticket was officially launched.

Tolin bought the ticket at the Warrensburg Shell station located at 221 E. Young Ave., in Warrensburg.

So far, players have won $2.6 million with the new game with $12.3 million in prizes remaining, including four more top prizes of $100,000.

The late summer warmer temperatures and humid conditions will continue through midweek. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. We'll see lots of sunshine for Wednesday with highs again in the upper 80's and lower 90's.
