St. Joseph man wins $100,000 from scratcher game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph man is the first winner of the top prize from the Missouri Lottery's PAC-MAN® Scratchers game.
The Missouri Lottery says that Donald Tolin claimed the first $100,000 prize less than two weeks after the ticket was officially launched.
Tolin bought the ticket at the Warrensburg Shell station located at 221 E. Young Ave., in Warrensburg.
So far, players have won $2.6 million with the new game with $12.3 million in prizes remaining, including four more top prizes of $100,000.
