St. Joseph man's family in need after car crash leaves him severely injured

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For the family of Lloyd Anderson, the pain is still too much to bear, his family leaning on each other after a severe car crash left Anderson with serious injuries.

Anderson family says he was driving to his job early one rainy morning when his windshield wipers failed which left him unable to see the road. He hydroplaned and hit a tree the force of the impact nearly split the car in two.

According to his wife, Anderson has several facial fractures as well as a fractured skull.

Anderson's children fight through their grief to share the kind of man their father is.

"He was one call away," Andrew Miller, Lloyd's son said. "If you needed help, he would be right there."

"He’ll do anything for anybody," Nicole Anderson, Lloyd's wife said. "It didn’t matter what it was he would do it."

Anderson is the only breadwinner of the family, his wife Nicole is disabled and can’t work.

As dire as the situation is the family still finds a reason to smile, they say his giving spirit has inspired others to give to them.

A Go-Fund-Me account set up by a family friend so far has raised nearly $850 and the family continues to receive countless thoughts and prayers.

"Even though they don’t know you, people are still willing to be there for you and help you." Stacy Miller, Lloyd's Daughter-in-Law said.

Anderson likely has a long road to recovery ahead, but the family says their strength and the strength of his community will pull him through.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone who has given prayers," Nicole said. "It means the world to us, God is good!"

Friends of the family plan to hold fundraisers for the Anderson family in the coming weeks.