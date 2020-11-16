St. Joseph mask mandate extended into next year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's mask mandate will extend into next year.

St. Joseph City Council members passed a resolution Monday night supporting Mayor Bill McMurray's order to extend the city's mask mandate another 90 days.

The current order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

The resolution extends the Mayor's mask mandate order to February 14.

On Monday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 58. Buchanan County also passed the 5,000 mark for total cases with 5,148 positive tests since the pandemic began.

The county's positivity rate stands at 25.49 percent.

Mosaic Life Care reports a total of 83 patients in the hospital because of the virus, including 74 in St. Joseph, six in Maryville, and three in Albany.