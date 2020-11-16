Clear
St. Joseph mask mandate extended into next year

St. Joseph City Council supports mayor's resolution to extend mask mandate order to February 14.

Posted: Nov 16, 2020 11:44 AM
Updated: Nov 16, 2020 7:12 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph's mask mandate will extend into next year.

St. Joseph City Council members passed a resolution Monday night supporting Mayor Bill McMurray's order to extend the city's mask mandate another 90 days.

RELATED STORY: Mayor to ask city council to support extending mask mandate another 90-days

The current order expires at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

The resolution extends the Mayor's mask mandate order to February 14.

On Monday, the City of St. Joseph Health Department reported four more deaths related to COVID-19 bringing the death toll to 58. Buchanan County also passed the 5,000 mark for total cases with 5,148 positive tests since the pandemic began.

The county's positivity rate stands at 25.49 percent.

Mosaic Life Care reports a total of 83 patients in the hospital because of the virus, including 74 in St. Joseph, six in Maryville, and three in Albany.

Quiet weather is expected for the next week in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Lighter winds are expected Monday from the SW 5-15 MPH with gusts around 25 MPH. A cold front will move through Monday afternoon causing winds to shift to the northwest and bringing in slightly cooler temperatures for Tuesday. Another front will start to move through mid-week, becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms next weekend.
