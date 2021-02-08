Clear
St. Joseph mayor discusses extension to mask mandate

St. Joseph's City Council votes Monday on extending the mask ordinance for another 120-days. The current ordinance is set to expire next Sunday on Valentine's Day.

Posted: Feb 8, 2021 8:59 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Even while more people are signing up for the vaccine, a mask ordinance is still in effect for St. Joseph and it might stay that way for several more months.

St. Joseph's City Council votes Monday on extending the mask ordinance for another 120-days.

The current ordinance is set to expire next Sunday on Valentine's Day.

The number of positive cases and hospitalizations have been trending down lately, but Mayor, Bill McMurray says, that's no reason to let your guard down.

He says, his decision is driven by the medical community.

"I talked to the physician leadership, we have a weekly conference call at 3:00 every Monday with Mosaic and others. They're opinion is that we continue the mask mandate," McMurray said.

Almost 10,000 people in Buchanan County have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Currently, only 6.3 percent of people in the county have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bitterly cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 15 below expected Sunday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Sunday mid morning. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Sunday morning and Monday morning. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
