St. Joseph mayor plans to reopen city on May 4

Mayor Bill McMurray said social distancing will be in effect and no large gatherings will be allowed, but added things could change based on the results of COVID-19 testing being done at Triumph Foods.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mayor Bill McMurray is planning to reopen the local economy on May  4.

McMurray said he is nervous about reopening, but the plan is to follow governor Mike Parson's lead in slowly allowing people to go back to work again starting May 4.

Social distancing rules will be in effect and no large gatherings will be allowed and businesses will also have limits on the number of people allowed inside.

"We have to balance these competing interests and it's not an easy job to do," McMurray said. "No matter what we do, there are risks. The only way to manage these risks is personal hygiene and social distancing and if you don't need to go out, don't go out."

City hall will probably remain closed for one additional week and open back up on May 11.

McMurray added things could change based on the results of COVID-19 testing being done at Triumph Foods.

