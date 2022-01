(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce is set to host a political forum with the four candidates running for city mayor.

The event will be held at the Stoney Creek Hotel next Thursday at 7:30 a.m.

It will cost $15 for chamber members or $25 for general admission.

Coffee and breakfast will be served.

You can register online at saintjoseph.com.

Reservations must be made by next Tuesday.