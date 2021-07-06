St. Joseph mother asks for closure on 17th anniversary of daughter's disappearance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) On the 17th anniversary of her teenage daughter's disappearance, a St. Joseph mother reflects on that fateful summer day.

Tuesday marked the 17th anniversary of the disappearance of 15-year-old Ashley Martinez, a day seared into her mother's mind.

On July 6th, 2004, Tammy Mack dropped off Ashley and her younger brother at Krug Pool around noon for a fun day of swimming. Mack remembered leaving and telling Ashley to take care of her younger brother.

When Mack returned to the pool to pick up her kids, Ashley was missing.

“I never dreamed that I'd be standing here 17 years later regarding this situation,” said Tammy Mack, mother of missing St. Joseph teenager, Ashely Martinez.

Martinez' little brother told his mom he saw his sister climb into the truck of an older man in the Krug Pool parking lot. That was the last time the 15-year-old was ever seen again.

Nearly two decades later, Mack revisited the pool to relive that seemingly normal summer day.

“It’s been 17 years of a nightmare,” said Mack, “People lose things that you might get over, but your child? That’s something you’ll never get over. Never.”

Martinez would be 32 this year.

Mack said her daughter's disappearance has been beyond difficult for her family as there have been no breaks in the case. Martinez' family continues to search for closure, hoping to find any answer as to where she went.

“I pray to God that you’re alive. We think about you everyday and it’ll never go away. It won’t,” said Mack.

Outside of Krug Pool sits a sugar maple tree, planted five years ago by the St. Joseph Parks and Rec Department in memory of the missing St. Joseph teenager. In February, Martinez' grandmother passed away. Now, the family plans to plant another tree right next to Martinez' memory tree so they can be together.

Her mother spends a lot of time there to think about who her daughter would be today.

“I know it’s not her, but it’s all we have of her so, you take in everything that you can,” said Mack.

On the anniversary of her daughter disappearing, Mack seeks closure and asks anyone with informtion to bring her family peace to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding Martinez' disappearance is asked to call the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.

To read NBC's Dateline article on the missing St. Joseph teenager, click here.