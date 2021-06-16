Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

St. Joseph names next city attorney

Lisa Robertson has been named as the city attorney for the city of St. Joseph.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 11:46 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph announced Wednesday the next city attorney as Lisa Robertson.

According to a press release, Robertson graduated from University of Kansas School of Law with her Juris Doctor. She also has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication/Public Relations from Kansas State University.

She began her career with the city of St. Joseph in 1993 as assistant city attorney and named city attorney in 1994.

In 2015, she moved to Kansas and continued her law career as the city attorney for the city of Topeka, Kansas. 

City Manager Bryan Carter said Robertson’s familiarity with both the community and the organization was a significant factor in his decision.

“Having lived in the area for most of her life and previously serving as St. Joseph’s city attorney for twenty years, Lisa will be able to hit the ground running on day one.” Carter said, “Lisa has spent most of her law career in local government, and she will bring that experience to the organization.” 

Robertson will begin her duties on July 19, and her salary will be $120,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Today will be another warm and sunny day with highs back in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be slightly higher today due to the increased humidity. Temperatures will start to rapidly warm on Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values both days will likely be near or at the triple digits. Rain chances will start to increase Friday night into the weekend as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will cool into the lower 90s for the weekend with highs back in the 80s for the beginning of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories