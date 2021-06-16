St. Joseph names next city attorney

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph announced Wednesday the next city attorney as Lisa Robertson.

According to a press release, Robertson graduated from University of Kansas School of Law with her Juris Doctor. She also has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism and Mass Communication/Public Relations from Kansas State University.

She began her career with the city of St. Joseph in 1993 as assistant city attorney and named city attorney in 1994.

In 2015, she moved to Kansas and continued her law career as the city attorney for the city of Topeka, Kansas.

City Manager Bryan Carter said Robertson’s familiarity with both the community and the organization was a significant factor in his decision.

“Having lived in the area for most of her life and previously serving as St. Joseph’s city attorney for twenty years, Lisa will be able to hit the ground running on day one.” Carter said, “Lisa has spent most of her law career in local government, and she will bring that experience to the organization.”

Robertson will begin her duties on July 19, and her salary will be $120,000.