St. Joseph native makes special visit to Pony Express statue

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Pat Dashiell, A St. Joseph native, now lives in California, but the 83 year-old just had to make her way back to St. Joseph to see the Pony Express Statue.

"It was at the top of my bucket list," Dashiell said.

Dashiell, along with her daughter Janet, made the trip all the way from California, to rediscover the town she grew up in

"This is the anchor of my being here as a child in St Joe," Dashiell said.

Dashiell has been to many places over the years, but before she traveled to those places, she was there the day the Pony Express statue was unveiled in 1940. Though she was only 3 yrs old, she still has vivid memories of the event.

"It was such an important day that my mother took me to the park, and I got to be there," Dashiell said. "It was the 80th anniversary of this beautiful statue being unveiled, and for me to be here 80 years later, how lucky can you be?"

It was the perfect birthday gift for Dashiell, for Janet though, visiting St. Joseph wasn't the first destination she thoght her mom would pick.

"I was thinking she might wanna go to Europe or something more glamorous, little did I know how glamorous St. Joe is,"

Janet Dashiell, Pat's daughter, said. "I had no idea how beautiful this area is and how beautiful the architecture is,"

The Dashiells may only be in town for a short time, but they say they'll take a piece of St. Joseph with them when they finally head back to California.

"I’m just so glad to be here and be a witness to this vibrant community, keep it up!" said Dashiell.

The Dashiells spent the day checking out St. Joseph's many attractions, they even met the mayor before checking out all of the museums around town.

The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau helped out by giving them free souvenirs and tickets to every museum.