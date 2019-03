(ST.JOSEPH, Mo) Many of Northwest Missouri's greatest spellers. participated in a spelling bee to determine who would advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Spelling Bee was held at St. Francis Xavier Church Saturday afternoon to determine who would represent the area on the national stage.

Natalie Burnett, an eighth-grader from St. Joseph, walked away with the win.

Burnett said what she's looking forward to most about competing on the national stage.

"Mostly, the experience and getting to meet new people," Burnett said. "Just learning new things from it, it just sounds fun."

With her win, Burnett received an all-expenses-paid trip to Maryland for the national competition, which begins on May 27th.