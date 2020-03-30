St. Joseph now has 4 cases of coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph now has four positive cases of Coronavirus.

City officials confirmed the latest case Monday. She is a woman in her 40s. Officials said her only travel history is to Kansas City.

She lives in St. Joseph and is currently being treated by Mosaic Life Care. No other details were released.

The city's three other cases involve a man in his 30s, a woman in her 30s and another woman in her 20s. City officials said all three are under quarantine at home.