St. Joseph nursing home restricting visitations due to Coronavirus

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Abbey Woods, a nursing home in St. Joseph, is taking extra precautions to protect their residents from the COVID-19.

With seniors being the demographic most at risk for the Coronavirus, the rehabilitation center is currently restricting visitors.

Abbey Woods is requiring visitors and staff to stop, fill out a screening questionnaire and have their temperature taken. The rehabilitation center's officials said their residents are their top priority and they aren't taking any chances letting the virus slip through the door.

“We’re really looking for anybody with a fever, we’re asking that they don’t visit at this time. Also, anyone that’s been out of the country visiting, we ask them not to visit this time also. If they have a cough, sneezing, fever that’s what we’re asking visitors not to come in at this time. We’re also telling our employees if they’re sick, to stay home,”said Jeanette Sportsman, Abbey Woods nursing home administrator.

Staff members conducting the screening are looking through the questionnaire to determine who is permissable.

If a person answers yes to any of these questions, they will not be able to visit their loved one or work, if they are an employee of Abbey Woods.

Abbey Woods officials said they are actively reviewing their infection prevention policies and staying up-to-date with the State Health Department and CDC.