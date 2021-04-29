St. Joseph officer involved in a two-car accident Thursday afternoon

Clear
A St. Joseph police officer was involved in a two-car accident earlier Thursday afternoon. The accident occurred near the intersection of King Hill Ave and Lake Ave. Officers said 2 cars were driving northbound when they collided.

Posted: Apr 29, 2021 5:53 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A St. Joseph police officer was involved in a two-car accident earlier Thursday afternoon. 

The accident occurred near the intersection of King Hill Ave and Lake Ave. Officers said 2 cars were driving northbound collided.

The cause is unknown at the moment, but two of the individuals involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital.

"There were two people went to the hospital, one by ambulance, one by private vehicle, there was a third person injured that didn't require medical treatment," said Traffic Sergeant, James Tonn.

The officer that was involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital from a private vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation into what caused the accident.

A rather mild night ahead of us with lows in the mid 40s and clear skies with calm winds. Friday will be another warm and sunny day with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Warmer temperatures will stay the area for this weekend with continuing highs in the 80s. Rain chances will start to return Sunday afternoon lasting until Tuesday. As we head into the workweek for next week, temperatures will cool down a bit with highs back in the 60s and 70s.
