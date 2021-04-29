St. Joseph officer involved in a two-car accident Thursday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A St. Joseph police officer was involved in a two-car accident earlier Thursday afternoon.

The accident occurred near the intersection of King Hill Ave and Lake Ave. Officers said 2 cars were driving northbound collided.

The cause is unknown at the moment, but two of the individuals involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital.

"There were two people went to the hospital, one by ambulance, one by private vehicle, there was a third person injured that didn't require medical treatment," said Traffic Sergeant, James Tonn.

The officer that was involved in the crash sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital from a private vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation into what caused the accident.