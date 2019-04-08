St. Joseph reaches goal of ending veteran homelessness

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph announced Monday, it has effectively eliminated veteran homelessness.

According to The Department of Housing and Urban Development, in Missouri, there were 507 homeless veterans in 2018.

Across the area, private and public groups have teamed up to identify and provide resources to end veteran homelessness. The City, Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, the Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Mo., and the VA Eastern Health Care system all work together in the endeavor.

The designation – effectively eliminating veteran homelessness or functional zero – means the number of actual homeless veterans in town is less than the number that the city is able to place.

"This is a product of all of these organizations working together," said Mayor Bill McMurray. "It takes a village. When you invest in people, all together, this village can do great things."

HUD and the Department of Veterans Affairs designated the city of St. Joseph as the fifth city in the Region VII that has effectively ended homelessness.

"Partnerships are crucial to making sure our veterans are taken care of," said HUD Regional Administrator Jason Mohr. "They sacrificed so much for us and it's our turn to give back."