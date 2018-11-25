Clear
St. Joseph partakes in "Small Business Saturday"

Posted: Nov. 24, 2018 11:18 PM
Updated: Nov. 25, 2018 12:01 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Many area small businesses took part in "Small Business Saturday". The event encourages shoppers to patronize local retailers.  Wild Layne Boutique downtown is just one of many locally-owned small businesses in the area. They say this day is very important for the growth of the downtown area, and they're proud to be part of it.

"It definitely means a lot especially because like you said we are part right now of downtown growing and I love to see it grow and there's so much going on down here." Taylor Guess, owner, Wild Layne Boutique.

Customers with Facebook were treated to 10% off discounts with the site's check-in feature, up from their usual 5% off discount.

A strong winter storm is expected to impact the entire area beginning early Sunday.
